Wera Joker Self -setting S panner S et | $153 | 39 % Off | Amazon

If you’re taking some car, bike, or other DIYs into your own hands, you need reliable tools. Our friends at Jalopnik really like the Wera Joker Self-setting Spanner Set, a set of four self-adjusting wrenches that make gripping the flat of a fastener or grabbing a set of points easy . No thumb-wheel here! The wrenches’ integrated lever reduces slippage by securely clamping a hex screw or bolt. Its C-shape and 30 degree angle allows for easy reach in tight spaces, and the set ranges from XS to XL wrenches for all types of projects.