DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill | $150 | 35% Off | Amazon

Dad still using a corded drill? Or, do you need to call him every time you hang a picture frame? Take 35% off a DeWalt Cordless drill and drill into the future, my dude! This set includes the drill’s rechargeable batteries and their respective charger, so just hang it up to re charge when you’ve expended all your carpentry energy . I’m not going to pretend to be an expert, but this brushless motor sounds like it gets the job done: with 57% more runtime over a brushed motor. Plus, it’s compact and lightweight, so even a weakling like myself can learn to drill. Grab this for only $150 while you can.