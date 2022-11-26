We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Kindle Oasis | $185 | 34% Off | Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids | $105 | 34% Off | Amazon

Reignite your love of reading with the Kindle Oasis, which is 34% off for Cyber Monday. With an adjustable backlight, it’s easy on the eyes. You’ll be glued to the page-turner with easy page-turn buttons and a massive selection of books for reading anywhere. Keep it lightweight while traveling, read in the bath, or read one-handed—the Kindle Oasis is perfect for all of the above. And if your kid is an avid reader, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a wonderful gift this holiday season. It includes access to books at all reading levels, and a parent dashboard to help your kid choose the right books for them. The Paperwhite Kids is also 34% off for Cyber Monday—so you and your kiddo can read together.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Kindle Oasis for $185 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Kindle Paperwite Kids for $108 at Amazon

Advertisement

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.