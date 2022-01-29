AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator | $22 | Amazon



One of the most notoriously annoying dashboard notifications that pop up in your car is the torturous ( ! ). It stays on and you keep wondering what the hell it means. Your tire pressure is low and it’s not safe to drive on them in that condition. The AstroAI digital tire inflator will keep that pesky notification dimmed. This professionally calibrated tire gun hooks directly up to an air compressor and has an easy-to-use digital monitor. Accurately measure your psi from 3-250. The hose contains a lock at the end of it so you don’t have to hold against the valve while filling/checking tire pressure. It’s a great gift and works with bicycles, motorcycles, cars, trucks, etc. Keeping your tires inflated to the correct pressure also gets you better gas mileage. No longer race to the gas station to dig for change and fill up your tires. Save $11 today.