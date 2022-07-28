Ebern Designs Traditions Outdoor Fire Pit | $124 | 33% Off | Wayfair
The outdoors are not simply a “summer” thing. Oh no—when autumn rolls around and your friends are still coming over because you have a backyard, you simply must keep them cozy! This Ebern Designs wood burning fire pit is a solid steel gem. The fire pit’s “stamped” design and rounded mesh cover increase airflow while protecting guests from sparks. At 32.7'’ across, this fire pit is large, but movable with outer ring handles. It comes with a cooking grid too, in case you’re feeling adventurous. Throw some wood on the fire and keep the conversation going all night long.