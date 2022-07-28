Ebern Designs Traditions Outdoor Fire Pit | $124 | 33% Off | Wayfair



The outdoors are not simply a “s ummer” thing. Oh no—when autumn rolls around and your friends are still coming over because you have a backyard, you simply must keep them cozy! This Ebern Designs wood burning fire pit is a solid steel gem. The fire pit’s “ stamped” design and rounded mesh cover increase airflow while protecting guests from sparks. At 32.7'’ across, this fire pit is large, but movable with outer ring handles. It comes with a cooking grid too, in case you’re feeling adventurous . Throw some wood on the fire and keep the conversation going all night long.