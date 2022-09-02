Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center | $111 | 31% Off | Amazon

Victrola— you know, the name once synonymous with home record players in the Someteen-Hundreds?—has a pretty sick home media setup on Amazon right now for $111. Looks vintage , actually super-functional: connect your B luetooth enabled devices for crisp, clear sound and p lay music from this century like [looks at Spotify] King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, or [looks again] Sidney Gish. Or pop one of your parents’ disco records on the turntable and tear the place up. If you’re feeling really retro, plug in an mp3 player and rediscover what you listened to in high school, I guess. The point is: you have options! Six of them! Take 31% off this nostalgic setup and get grooving.