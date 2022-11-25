30% Off Sitewide | Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit is the creator of some makeup classics—the POREfessional primer, or how could you forget their entire eyebrow line. Benefit says “They’re kinda our thing!” And I say, “That is true.” We stan a brow gel in 10 different shades. You could build your whole holiday party makeup routine with this sale, if you wanted to. Anyway, if these Benefit classics call your name, you can take 30% off sitewide. If you spend over $80 you’ll get a full-size Roller Lash for free to amp up those lashes before the big New Year’s Eve party. Because brows are their thing, but really good mascara is too.

