Oh, we just adore the Tile, the nifty locating device and app that provide peace of mind. This duo is 27% off, and a helpful two different sizes: one for your keys or backpack keyring, one for your wallet or passport. The Tile Slim slides right into your wallet, and is the size of a credit card; the Mate is the little guy. When they’re within Bluetooth range, use the app to have the Tile chirp, and off to searching you’ll go! If your belongings happen to be far away, you’ll be able to view their most recent location on the app. If your phone goes missing? Listen to this —the Tile Mate will signal to your phone to chirp too. Basically, your stuff is never far with Tile!