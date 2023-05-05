It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Home Goods

Take 25% Off Boho-Chic Home Textile Bundles at Hendeer for Mother’s Day

Treat your mom — or yourself — to a versatile indoor-outdoor set from this stylish Australian retailer.

Elise Caplan
These indoor-outdoor picnic rugs take bold inspiration from cultures around the world.
Photo: Hendeer

Hendeer’s picnic rugs, scatter cushions and tote bags are beloved for their bohemian spirit and practical appeal, both indoors and out. This Mother’s Day, take home a four-item set for 25 percent off — along with free express shipping for orders above $150.

Home Textile Bundle Sets | 25% Off | Hendeer 

With summer approaching, Hendeer’s picnic rugs can help you elevate any outdoor adventure, becoming a cozy wrap for a concert, a stylish blanket for the beach or a unique statement mat for your campsite. The vintage-inspired rugs are woven from cotton and recycled polyester, making them not just durable but easy to clean. And with this Mother’s Day deal, you can choose a rug, two matching scatter cushions and a tote bag for 25 percent off.

