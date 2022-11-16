Hamilton Beach Blender and Food Processor Combo | $65 | 22% Off | Amazon

Counter space is precious currency, especially around the holidays, when everyone is in your kitchen and talking over each other. Carve out a small space for yourself, why don’t ya? Upgrade your blender and food processor to this Hamilton Beach combo—a blender and food processor that uses the same base. So yes, you can finely process nuts for baking and veggies for salsa without contaminating the green smoothie you make every morning. When you think about it, it’s kind of a three-in-one deal too: the combo comes with a 20 oz personal cup, and you can blend right inside that too. Maximize your counter space, and blend up a personal cup this holiday season.