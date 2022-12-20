Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum | $659 | 27% Off | Samsung

I write about vacuums all the time, but no vacuum is as aesthetically pleasing as the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum. If you missed last week’s big sales, this vacuum is still $200 off—and as Samsung claims, it’s “designed to be seen.” Indeed, this handsome vacuum is more than just its looks—its HexaJet Motor is lightweight and powerful, with five layers of filtration. The machine also self-empties into the clean station at the touch of a button, so your hands never touch a dust particle. It’s so lightweight, you can lift it vertically and reach high places, and adjust the telescopic pipe to vacuum under the couch. When you’re done, dock it to charge in a visible place so you can be like, “Oh this old thing?”