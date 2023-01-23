Take 20% Off Sitewide at W&P for Valentine’s Day

W&P Valentine’s Day Sale | 20% Off Sitewide | W&P

W&P is showing a little love for Valen tine’s Day with 20% off sitewide—so you and your love can enjoy some food and drink together. Included in this sale are hits like W&P’s cocktail ice bundle for romantic nights in, and their cocktail kits to complete the experience. Or, pack the BYO Lunch bundle for picnics in the park! My personal favorite of this sale is the silicone popcorn bowl for watching romcoms alone, or with your partner. It’s a microwave-safe bowl that you can pop kernels in—and flavor the popcorn with toppings of your choice. Perhaps if meal prep is more romantic for you, there are a few 20% off meal prep kits too. Nothing’s more romantic than cooking and snacking together.