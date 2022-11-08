SodaStream Terra - Gift Set | $128 | 20% Off | Amazon

Mainstream seltzers often aren’t too bubbly. Heavy carbonation is hard to come by—and its mouthfeel is like no other. And if you’re like me and other people in my household, you are chasing that perfect ratio of taste to bubbles. This gift set will give you and your loved ones the tools to design your perfect seltzer. It’s massive! It includes the SodaStream Terra, two carbonating canisters , two Bubly drops, and two bottles. Use is incredibly easy: their instructions are “Fill, Fizz, Enjoy.” Sooooo true, bestie. The included CO2 canisters carbonate up to 60 liters of water each—and SodaStream’s CO2 exchange lets you put money toward your next canister. The Terra kicks sparkling butt—and makes a great gift too.