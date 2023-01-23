Take 19% Off the One Thing Missing From Your Laundry Routine: A Drying Rack

Honey-Can-Do Heavy Duty Gullwing Drying Rack | $40 | 19% Off | Amazon

If you tak e one thing away from The Inventory, please let it be this: if it says you can put it in the dryer, rethink it . Underwear, socks, even some t-shirts? Fine. Sweaters and jeans? Well, that’s a one-way trip to shrinkage, my friend. You need to hang-dry or flat-dry to make clothes last—and this drying rack can do both for you. It’s funky shape belies versatile drying options. You can hang them, lay them flat and let the mesh panel circulate air, or make sure those shoes that took a trip in a puddle dry off too. Sure, it’s lo-fi, but it gets the job done—and preserves your clothes in the process.