Britech Durable Pop-up Canopy Tent | $140 | 18% Off | Amazon

Whether you’re tailgating, or you’re one of the guys selling grilled cheese in the parking lot at a Phish show, or you’re just cheering your kid on as they make the big touchdown at the homecoming game (great job, honey!), this tent’ll be there for you. It sets up easily—just unfold, latch the canopy top, and adjust. It’s so simple! More time to kick back and crack open a cold one (seltzer). Plus, its legs are made of durable steel, and its silver-coated canopy protects you from the sun on brighter days—so it’ll become a staple for year-round outdoor activities . Grab this for $140 at Amazon. Have a good one, pal!