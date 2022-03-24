15% Off Sitewide | Crane & Canopy | Promo Code FRIENDS22



I’ll keep this short and sweet so we can both get back to doing what we love the most: Shopping luxury linens at a discount. Right now, there’s a sitewide sale at Crane & Canopy, and you won’t want to miss out. When you spend $200 or more on their high-end bedding, soft towels, and elegant pajama sets (my personal favorite—so soft!), you can save 15% when you enter promo code FRIENDS22 at checkout. Whether you like striped or solids, long or short, fluffy or even fluffier, Crane & Canopy has you covered. Give your bedroom, bathroom, and jammies drawer the spring cleaning it deserves.