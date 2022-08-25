TheraGun Elite - All New 4th Generation | $345 | 14% Off | Amazon



The all-new TheraGun Elite is 14% off at Amazon right now—a good deal to soothe your aching body . This next gen TheraGun is ultra quiet, but its proprietary QX65 Motor delivers up to 40 pounds of force. With a quick, 30 second sweep, this TheraGun relieves workout aches and overall tension deep in your muscles. Of the five attachments, the standard dampener provides the most general percussive therapy, where the more precise cone is a pinpointed treatment . Connect the Elite with the TheraGun app to create personalized routines and presets and m assage your way to relaxation after a big workout.