Though there is a tinge of irony to the idea that Marshall, of amplifier fame, has created a Bluetooth speaker that looks analogue, t hese old-school dudes put a whole lot of care into creating a speaker that delivers studio-quality sound. All that is to say, this Bluetooth speaker is only $150 at Amazon right now. Yeah, it looks cool, but it also plays True Stereophonic, multidirectional sound— high-quality audio that the artists, producers, and sound mixers intended. The cheeky amplifier-like shape is actually a durable silicone and metal, and has an IPX7 water-resistance rating. Sounds good, looks good, and it’ll last! Trust Marshall : they’ve been around for 60 years.