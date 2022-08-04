Samsung Digital Touch Control 55 dBA Dishwasher | $585 | 10% Off | Samsung

Hello, homeowner. Looking for the little luxury that is a dishwasher? I’m sure you are. Samsung has a heck of a sale going on, that includes this whisper-quiet digital touch dishwasher. Auto Cycle technology detects how dirty your dishes are and how many dishes are in the machine, and adapts the cycle to use less water and less energy. Plus, an adjustable upper rack makes this adaptable for your most ambitious meals and small dishwasher-safe appliances. Thanks to a durable stainless steel inner door that absorbs the vibrations of the dishwasher at work, this machine is super quiet. Say hey to the upgrade you’ve been thinking about for only $585.