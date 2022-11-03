Olaplex Ultimate Essentials | $25 | 10% Off | Amazon
Your sister keeps dyeing (i.e.: frying) her hair. Your mom’s complaining about winter dryness. Your partner hates the way their new haircut’s been flopping. What do all of these people have in common? They probably need some hair hydration for the holidays. I kind of can’t believe this kit is only $25—it’s the full line of Olaplex essentials and it’s 10% off during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul. Of course they’re not flashy; their austere packaging belies a clinical, extremely hydrating routine from weekly treatment to hair mask, each with the goal of repairing hair’s damaged bonds. Great for color-treated hair, dehydrated hair, and just when something’s up, this giftable set might strengthen your bonds with the giftee.