Olaplex Ultimate Essentials | $25 | 10% Off | Amazon

Your sister keeps dyeing (i.e.: frying) her hair . Your mom’s complaining about winter dryness. Your partner hates the way their new haircut’s been flopping . What do all of these people have in common? They probably need some hair hydration for the holidays. I kind of can’t believe this kit is only $25—it’s the full line of Olaplex essentials and it’s 10% off during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul. Of course they’re not flashy; their austere packaging belies a clinical, extremely hydrating routine from weekly treatment to hair mask, each with the goal of repairing hair’s damaged bonds. Great for color-treated hair, dehydrated hair, and just when something’s up, this giftable set might strengthen your bonds with the giftee.