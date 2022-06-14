Mario Strikers: Battle League | $49 | Daily Steals | Promo Code GOMRIO

Mario is back in his latest sports title, revitalizing fan-favorite from the GameCube era–Mario Strikers: Battle League. Not much has changed from the fundamentals of the first two releases with the exception of better online play and cosmetic gear customization which can be applied to affect your character’s stats. If you aren’t familiar with the series, it’s soccer. Well, kinda. Soccer with punching, kicking, carrying the ball, and tossing bombs and banana peels at each other. Daily Steals has it for $49 when you use the promo code GOMRIO. That’ll save you a cool $11.