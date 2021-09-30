The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons | $69 | Walmart

These special edition Joy-Cons decorated with Zelda decals come in an exclusive blue and purple with white strap attachments. They released earlier this year alongside the port of the game, but have been difficult to find on the shelves. Well they’re back in stock and now at a reduced price of just $69. This mimics the appearance of the Master Sword and Hylian Shield. If you’re going to pick up a spare set of Joy-Cons, why not go for something with a bit more pizazz.

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/16/2021 and updated with new information on 09/30/2021.