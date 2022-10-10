Nintendo Switch Sports | $40 | Amazon



A former colleague of mine would frequently tout that an argument can be made that Wii Sports is the greatest game of all time. Not even that it’s his favorite game, just that across the masses it is simply the G.O.A.T. And honestly, I can see that. Folks spanning generations sought out their own Wii consoles just for this game alone and these Wiis are still getting used in basements, retirement homes, and rec centers across the world. Over a decade later, Nintendo is finally seeking to capitalize on its success by releasing it for the Switch with an updated look plus a couple of new sports included. I’m not sure how I feel about dropping Miis from the ecosystem, but the game feels great and just may open the doorway for a rekindled love of more motion control games down the line. If you were considering picking up a copy, allow me to direct your attention to Amazon as it’s down to $40. Get ready to enjoy soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, chambara, and golf in Nintendo Switch Sports.