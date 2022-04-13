Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-Ray | $23 | Amazon

I’ve not seen this one, so uh, no spoilers? You can grab the latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, for $23 today on Blu-Ray. It has a story, some things happen, and there is probably a fair amount of Spider-Manning involved too. Also Doctor Strange and his ridiculous facial hair are in the story? Look, I’m not reading up on what happens after avoiding spoilers for this long, so buy it if you want to own it and then celebrate saving some money by also not spoiling it for anyone else.