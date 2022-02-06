Zober Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag | $6 | Amazon

It’s squarely February, and that means it’s long past the holiday season. If your artificial tree is still gathering dust in your living room, it might be time to wrap that guy up for the season and send it into hibernation. This artificial tree bag is a convenient rectangular shape for easy storage with other containers and boxes. It also zips from the top and has two handles, so you can easily bring the tree out from hiding come December. But really, it’s time to take down the Christmas décor —save 54 % on your new tree bag today.