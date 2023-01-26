Surround Yourself With Bose Sound in Your Living Room—Speakers Up to 29% off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Folks don’t put enough emphasis on audio when it comes to their home TV and movie viewing experience. It’s all about having a big TV that’s 4K and has HDR or what-have-you. Yes, those are important but I’d argue audio is just as important.

You ever complain about poor sound mixing in movies ? Where you need to turn the volume way up during dialogue-heavy parts because it feels like everyone is whispering, but then the music starts playing or an action scene starts and the sound effects start blowing out your ear drums? While yes in a lot of cases, the mixing could be better, but you can avoid this issue almost entirely with a quality soundbar or surround sound system.

Good news—Bose is having a sale on its home audio options and you can save as much as 29%. We’ve gathered a handful below but be sure to check out the full list as well.

This speaker is perfect if your main concern is elevating vocals and pronunciation. It’s compact and supports HDMI-ARC so it’s easy to connect and have working for you with minimal setup.

This TV soundbar has a dialogue mode to enhance the clarity of words spoken. It connects via an optical audio input, coaxial audio input, or 3.5mm AXU input.

Enjoy enhanced and clear sound that you can control with Alexa. The five full-range drivers make this soundbar great for TV, movies, and games.

This premium soundbar supports Dolby Atmos for truly immersive sound with your shows and movies. It’s also Alexa-enabled for quick access to your music or even just for volume controls.

This is Bose’s most immersive voice-control soundbar. Dolby Atmos support and custom-engineered speakers make it feel like the sound is coming from all around you.

This subwoofer makes for an excellent pairing with your Bose soundbar to add a dynamic range of base to your living room .

Add even punchier bass to your home theater setup to really bring your music, movies , and TV shows to life. A vailable in black or w hite.

Give your playlists a powerful boost by connecting the Bose Music Amplifier to your passive speakers and stream your content over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Treat yourself to cinematic sound in the comfort of your living room. Pair these with either a Bose soundbar, subwoofer, or both for the most immersive experience you can get at home. Available in black or white.

These are the smallest speakers designed by Bose. Keep your attention on the sound and not the speakers themselves.