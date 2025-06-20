Looking for a new tablet? You can't go wrong with a Microsoft Surface. Now's the time to go ahead and snag one, too, and we've got a great deal for you. StackSocial just knocked the 2019 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i5 model with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD down to the kind of price you’d normally see on a bargain Chromebook. Need something to take everywhere you go that makes sense as a workhorse or just a way to watch movies and shows? This will do the trick.

The 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen is pin-sharp for photo edits or Netflix, and the built-in kickstand pivots from desk typing to couch scrolling in one motion. You still get USB-C and USB-A ports, plus a microSD slot too, which is rare on newer ultra-slims, so adding cheap storage or plugging in legacy peripherals isn’t a headache.. Battery life hovers around nine hours, and at 1.7 pounds it disappears in a backpack.

These units are refurbished, but each one’s inspected, cleaned, and backed by a warranty, so you’re not rolling the dice on sketchy secondhand gear. Pop on a Type Cover (sold separately) and you’ve got a lightweight Windows machine that breezes through Office, dozens of browser tabs, and light Adobe work without hitting the throttle limit you’ll find on many entry-level laptops.

Just make sure you move fast, because these things won't be around for long.