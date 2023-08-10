Supercharge Your House With These USB-A and USB-C Replacement Outlets

There’s no reason to keep wasting space on those old-school charging blocks when you can head to Amazon and buy a high-speed 30W replacement outlet with high-speed USB-A and USB-C jacks for $28.50 after using the on-page 5% coupon. And if you’re really feeling ambitious, pick up a 6-pack of replacement outlets for just $59, less than $10 per outlet.

30W USB-A/USB-C Replacement Outlet | $28.50 (click on-page coupon) | Amazon

Six-pack of USB-A/USB-C Replacement Outlets | $59 | Amazon

Both of these outlet options let you charge your cellphones, tablets, or other USB-charged devices without having to devote an entire plug to them. The 30W fast-charging outlet gives you enough juice to charge a laptop, or to bring an iPhone 14 all the way to between 60-75% char ged in just 30 minutes. Installation is easy, and both versions fit in standard in-wall outlet boxes. You’ll wonder why these don’t come standard with new homes or apartments after you supercharge six of the old-school outlets in your home.