Two bedrooms, one bathroom, a yard, and it’s all made out of plastic. This Lego treehouse is a fantasy of a summer vacation that never was—and rings in at $199 at its current deal. Comprised of 3036 pieces, this set will get the whole family involved as they build the interiors and exteriors of this beautiful treehouse home and place their (included!) minifigs into the scene.

Lego Ideas Treehouse | $199 | 20% Off | Amazon

There are lots of little secret details in this treehouse, too, like a wind-up crane and a tiny-tiny ship in a bottle. The kicker? This one has interchangeable leaves. When autumn rolls around, swap the green leaves for the golden ones. Make this adorable Lego treehouse a year-round retreat for your family. $199 is a hell of a lot cheaper than buying a cabin upstate.