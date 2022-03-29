$49 Blazer Flash Sale | JACHS NY | Promo Code KBLZ



You can never have too many elegant and understated wardrobe staples. That’s what I literally always say. And since I’m always right about it, I’m thrilled to tell you that there’s a $49 blazer flash sale at JACHS NY that ’s ... drumroll, please .... exclusive to you, our beloved readers. Entering promo code KBLZ at checkout will save you 75% on the classic jacket of your choice. Jackets plural, actually, since they’re all on sale. Whether you’ve got an interview coming up, are just getting back to the whole dating thing, or, like I said, can never have enough subtle and versatile pieces, you have plenty of reasons to do a little online shopping today . Did I mention that every single blazer in the sale is usually $199? Because all of them are when full price . So stock up today and impress everyone in your life tomorrow . You’re welco me.

Advertisement