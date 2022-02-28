Xbox PC Game Pass: 2-Month Membership | $10 | Amazon

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Membership | $40 | Amazon

Game Pass continues to be the best deal in gaming right now. Hundreds of games from a growing catalog . Every Microsoft Studios game and soon every Bethesda and Activision Blizzard game, plus a whole bunch of great indies and third-party titles. It’s great to not have to spend extra on the games I would have purchased anyway day one like Halo Infinite, but the true value of Game Pass is discovering you love a game you never would have sought out otherwise. Forza Horizon 5, on paper, is not the kind of game I normally would pick up. Though, i t being free for me was enough to pique my interest. Now here I am with over 50 hours logged. If you’re on an Xbox, then Game Pass Ultimate gains you access to this extensive library plus all the online play that comes with Xbox Live Gold. A 3-month membership is down to $40. PC gamers, you too can gain access to most of this library through PC Game Pass for significantly cheaper–$10 for 2 months.

