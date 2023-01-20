Stylish and Practical Finds at Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday

Flash Deal Friday | Wayfair
The furniture you’ve been looking for—the exact style, exact color, exact dimensions—just may be hanging out in Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday sale. This weekly sale is huge, and encompasses sitewide categories from decor to outdoor. This week, we’ve picked some standouts of the bunch that fall into the “everyday” category.
Girouard 6 Piece Accent Shelf | $77 | 30% Off
A little accent shelf can give personality to your space, and fill up your walls with cool stuff. Shelving creates visual interest and draws the eye up! Put some funky-colored books and little plants on this bad boy.
Brynn 43.3'’ Desk | $94 | 41% Off
This very affordable desk is great for small work-from-home spaces. Store your work stuff in the drawers and cabinet, and keep the top of the desk clean so you can focus!
Klaudia 47.24'’ Dining Table | $250 | 35% Off
This Scandi-chic dining table has flared legs and a rounded top. It’s a little more compelling than your standard dining table, right? The natural woodgrain brings a nice texture to your space too.
Ganley Coffee Table | $237 | 28% Off
Hear me out: this transparent coffee table allows you to have the function of a coffee table, without taking up visual space. It creates an open environment in small rooms, but is still very practical!
Zoilo 56" Tray Table Floor Lamp | $97 | 27% Off
This space saver is a tall lamp and side table built in one. With the included shade, a warm bulb can bring cozy lighting to spaces big and small. The shelving part is nice for keeping remote controls by your side!
Rachel Upholstered Bed - King | $258 | 40% Off
If, by chance, you’re furnishing a room with space for a king size bed, this bed frame is a total steal. The tufted headboard adds some texture to the room, and a box spring isn’t required because of the support beneath.
Raffles 22'’ H x 30'’ W Copper Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit | $209 | 56% Off
It seems antithetical, but it’s actually the perfect time to make some investments in your outdoor space. This copper-based woodburning fire pit is a dang delight, with a spark screen and weather-resistant exterior.
Inge Irregular Metal Wall Mirror | $137 | 35% Off
Don’t fear the name: the “irregular” only refers to its elegant bulb shape. This hanging mirror will “open up” a room and create dimension throughout the space.