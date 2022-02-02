Groundhog Day 4K Blu-ray | $20 | Amazon

Everybody has a mania to do the polka from Pennsylvania, and you can too after you buy my personal favorite Bill Murray comedy: Groundhog Day. Written about a grumpy gus who hates going to a small town to report on a fluff piece about the groundhog ceremony in Punxsatawney, PA, and subsequently gets trapped in a time loop after a blizzard locks down the highway, plenty of people have observed a sort of resonance in the last couple of years—although I’d argue it’s always had that resonance, and the pandemic has only put a finer point on it.

If you’ve never seen this movie, it’s time to cut the shit and buy it, and although I can’t speak to the quality of the transfer, it’s probably still a great way to pore over every crack and crevice of Bill Murray’s beautiful, pock-marked face. This is a hilarious, genuinely-touching film, and a perfect vehicle for Murray. And if you don’t have a 4K player, don’t worry—the HD Blu-ray is also on sale, at $15. Or hey, pick up the digital version for $4 if you have Amazon Prime.