Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K | $400 | 22% Off | Amazon

Please don’t let shopping for a new TV be a whole thing—this 50" Amazon Fire TV is only $400 right now! There, decision’s made! And with 4K Ultra HD, you sure as heck won’t regret it—the Omni Series boasts some brilliant, vivid colors on an immersive scale. It’s slim shape fits anywhere, and lets you focus on the picture—not the physical television itself. This super- smart TV is built to stream all your favorites, with across-the-board capabilities to stream Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix—you know, the works. And because it can be used with Alexa , the Fire TV is always learning, with updated features and smart capabilities. You already know this is a home theatre essential—so grab it for 22% off while you can.