Stream Live Baseball Games From Across the Country With Sling for as Low as $23 Your First Month

If you’re a true baseball fan, you don’t want to be limited to just watching your local team play. You want to stay in the know, watching games across the whole league. Maybe you even have a fantasy team and want to keep an eye on your starting pitcher.

Watch Live MLB Baseball Games | Sling

Well, you’re not limited to just the games your cable provider has for you. Sling now has a deal with the MLB to stream live baseball from wherever you are, including every single out-of-market game and for as little as $23 your first month. If you try to do that with either YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, or Fubo, you’ll be paying over $80 per month easily.



You’ll have access to ESPN, TBS, FS1, and so much more. 30+ channels available at your fingertips with Sling Orange and 40+ with Sling Blue—even FOX in select markets. Additionally, you’ll receive one free month of unlimited DVR to ensure you never miss a game. And this isn’t just good for baseball and the MLB. Watch your favorite teams across NBA, NCAA Basketball, NHL and more.

You can even add premium channels to your lineup like Paramount+ with Showtime, MGM+, AMC+, and STARZ. Right now, first-time subscribers can receive half off their first month.