Stream Games Directly on This Stunning Samsung OLED Smart Gaming Monitor

34" OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | $1,500 | Samsung

Samsung launched a new smart gaming monitor for us all to glue our eyes to. This ultra-wide 34" display has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to allow for stable and stutter-free gaming. It’s also an OLED screen with HDR so those blacks will be true black with little to no pixel light bleed. It being a smart monitor grants you access to the Samsung Gaming Hub where you can stream games from services like Stadia or Xbox Game Pass right on the monitor directly. You can order now for $1,500 at Samsung.