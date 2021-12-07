5 Years of PS Plus | $219 | StackSocial

We’re in the infancy stage of this brave new world of consoles right now, which means we’ve got a good 8 years of PlayStation 5 ahead of us. The early years are an especially exciting time for a new system as developers go all out, taking advantage of new hardware. With exciting games on the horizon, it’s a good time to pick up a PS Plus subscription so you can play online. For those who know they’ll be playing the system for a while, StackSocial currently has a strong deal on the online service. You can grab 5 full years of PS Plus for just $219 (just under $44 per year). This is an excellent bit of saving for anyone with enough foresight to know they’ll still be playing Destiny 2 in 2026.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 26% 5 Years of PlayStation Plus Game online through 2026

Combine all 5 codes & enjoy 5 years of unlimited access to PlayStation classics or share them with your gaming buddies and family. Buy for $219 at StackSocial

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/16/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 12/07/2021.