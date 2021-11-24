Samsung 8TB 2.5" SATA SSD | $700 | Samsung

It’s time to replace all your tiny, piecemeal storage with the weighty girth of the Costco of SSDs: the 8 TB Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD. Did you say eight terabytes? Yes, I did say that. And it’s in an SSD. That is a lot of storage even for a consumer hard drive, and this bad boy is going to get you way, way faster reads and writes: up to 560 MB/s in sequential reads and 530 MB/s in sequential writes. For context, that would be around 5 times as fast as your average 7200 RPM hard drive.

Just imagine what you could do with this thing! You could store around 1,600 5GB 1080p movies, for one thing. Or 150 days of FLAC music. Or just millions and millions of pictures of puppies. Listen, it’s your call, I’m just here to tell you that if you want a crazy big SSD, you can have one right now.