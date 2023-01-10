Store All Your Homemade Sauces, Veggies, and Jams in These Mason Jars for 50% Off

Paksh Novelty Mason Jars | $25 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Do you grow your own vegetables? Make a lot of sauces? How about apple butter? First of all, save me some. Second of all, you must need a place to put all of those delectable homemade creations. How about a pack of 12 Mason jars? How about getting them half off so they’re just $25 for the whole set? Discover the joy of canning or start getting into it with this handy set. These jars are 16 ounces and crafted from food grade glass, each with silver lids that come with a Plastisol liner for keeping those babies airtight. They’re also dishwasher safe. So whether you’re already cranking out condiments from your home kitchen or are curious about what it would be like, you can use these jars for just about anything. Go ahead. Try it. And be sure to clip the on-page coupon for maximum savings. You’ve got until Jan. 31 to grab this deal, so you might want to go ahead and jump on it.