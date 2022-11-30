Wrapping Paper Storage Container | $10 | Amazon | Cl ip Coupon

Wrappi ng paper spends its life wrapping other gifts, but who’s left to wrap the wrapping paper? Keep your gift-giving tools organized with a wrapping paper storage container. This handy gift wrap organizer can fit up to 14 rolls that are 2.5" thick or up to 20 that are 1.5" thick. Save space and keep them all in one place so you know where to look when December rolls around. Ha. Rolls ... get it? Anyway, it has two handles to easily carry around and can fit under one’s bed with ease. Right now you can get yourself one for just $9.

