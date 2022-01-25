Samsung Series S Soundbar | $280 | Samsung

Even if you don’t have the desire to go through the headache of setting up a full-on surround system, you can still get a good audio experience if you just drop a soundbar into your TV setup, and this Samsung HW-S60A S-Series soundbar is just the speaker to do it. For $50 less, you’ll get a speaker that’s easy to set up—you just put it down in front of your TV, plug in HDMI, and you’re ready to go. Its integrated center channel speaker will boost spoken word on the screen so you’re not riding the volume button through a whole movie at night, and with Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 support, you’ll be able to easily listen to music from your phone without connecting any wires. Additionally, built-in Alexa means you can control the soundbar with your voice, even using it to operate other Alexa-compatible smart devices in your home. There is one glaring drawback in the lack of Dolby Atmos support, leaving those who want that premium audio feature searching for another solution, but overall, this sounds like a solid choice for those who just want an easy way to stop listening to their tinny TV speakers.