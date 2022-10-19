GHodec F our -Head Grow Li ght w/ Stand | $30 | Amazon

Are your indoor plants just not growing as you expected? Somehow you’re missing that green thumb? Well, the health of your houseplants probably isn’t tied to the color of your thumb. It’s likely a case of them not getting enough sunlight. Make sure they get the light they need to grow with a GHodec Four -h ead grow light. It has different light levels you can cycle through to keep your plants looking strong. The red light promotes plant flowering and fruiting and seed germination while the white replicates natural sunlight and enhances photosynthesis. Help the plants in your home for just $30.