Merino Wool Hiking Socks (3-Pair) | $15

If you’re going hiking, m erino wool socks are a must . They are incredibly soft so you can comfortably walk in them for hours. They breathe extremely well while naturally resisting odors and bacteria. No stinky feet or rashes are to be had in these puppies. But not just that, a good pair of hiking socks also make for great just-hanging-around socks. Keep your toesy- woesies warm through the colder months ahead of us for just $15.