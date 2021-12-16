Champion Sale | Macy’s



Champion is one of those brands that like, the quality is there, and the line’s range of cuts and styles is there, and the color palette ranges from pastel to bold without fading, and it’s impossible not to stan. Unfortunately, Champion knows this, and prices its sweats accordingly. But there’s a low-key Champion Sale happening at Macy’s right now that just may save us all. I’m excited about the Women’s Powerblend Logo Hoodie being down to $38, and the Men’s Script Logo T-Shirt is, impossibly, just $15. I also regret paying more than $18 for Men’s Jersey Joggers, but in my defense, I did not know that there would one day be a sale at Macy’s on them. There are a ton of markdowns to browse, and some are even available at an additional 15% off when you use promo code GIVE at checkout.

This slim-cut sweatshirt is offered in a variety of bold hues for maximum style and comfort in one. Buy for $38 at Macy's





With its relaxed fit and classic Champion logo, this T-shirt elevates your everyday style. Buy for $15 at Macy's