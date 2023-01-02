Ulta Jumbo Love | Ulta
New year, new you. Time to start taking your personal care seriously. Ulta is here to start you off with hair care products to help keep your hair healthy and looking great.
Redken | $33
Redken’s extreme shampoo and conditioner are each just $33 for 33.8 oz. This professional product cleanses and strengthens damaged, brittle hair.
Pureology | $68
85" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
3 free months of Xbox Game Pass + controller
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.
Pureology’s Strength Cure shampoo and conditioner are each just $68 for 33.8 oz. It’s a gentle shampoo that can help fortify and repair damaged hair.
Biolage | $25
Biolage’s Color Last shampoo and conditioner are each just $25 for 33.8 oz. Great for maintaining color-treated hair health.
Olaplex | $30
Olaplex’s hair perfector as well as its bond maintenance shampoo and conditioner are each $30 for the 8.5 oz bottles. The hair protector is excellent for reducing breakage and improving its look and feel.
Matrix | $25
The Matrix Total Results shampoo and conditioner are each $25 for the 33.8 oz bottles. Matrix offers shampoo for every hair color to keep yours feeling healthy and looking great.