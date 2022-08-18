Faux Plants Sale | Wayfair



Wayfair has, very specifically, put a bunch of fake plants on sale. This is great for you home decor nerds—brighten up the place without all the maintenance, you know? I have painstakingly curated several worth buying below—from tall boys to wall-hanging plants.

A fairly tall plant that still can sit on your desktop. The concrete pot this faux-plant calls home has a nice neutral etching pattern, and the leaf coverage is pretty full!

This plant gave me a lot of grief in Photoshop but will be no grief to maintain because it is fake. This white/green variant can perk up any bookshelf—it is petite and lightweight!

As a noted lavender enthusiast, I like the idea of spritzing this with lavender room spray, just for the chaos. Anyway, this is a tall boy whose fronds reach almost 2' high while still sitting in a cute little pot.

Fiddle leaf figs are one of the most popular girls in school, and for good reason—the plants’ leaves are voluminous and she is very tall. This is all the joy of a fiddle leaf fig without the worry that your pets will consume it.

These faux-flowering mats come in a pack of 12, and are a versatile decoration. Use these wall-hanging faux-plants to blanket your walls and feel like you’re a forest gremlin or cover one part of your entryway for a selfie-wall effect.

Three bonsai that require no precision, training, or care. Just vibes, man! They’re made with silk so you know they’re legit. Perfect for a desk space or the finishing touch to a living room decorated in darker colors.