VR isn’t the most accessible or affordable way to play video games, but if you’re able to get in on it, there are some awesome games everyone should get to experience. SuperHot VR is an inventive shooter where time only moves when you do. You’ll feel like Keanu Reeves dodging bullets and pulling off trick shots. Half-Life: Alyx shows us just how rich and dynamic the worlds and physics can be in a VR game. Interested at all in VR, you can save a little bit of money going with a refurbished option. Gamestop has refurbished Valve Index headsets for just $350 with the full kit at $700.