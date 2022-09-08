Valve Index Headset (Refurbished) | $350 | GameStop

VR isn’t the most a ccessible or affordable way to play video games, but if you’re able to get in on it, there are some awesome games everyone should get to experience . SuperHot VR is an inventive shooter where time only moves when you do. You’ll feel like Keanu Reeves dodging bullets and pulling off trick shots . Half-Life: Alyx shows us just how rich and dynamic the worlds and physics can be in a VR game. Interested at all in VR, you can save a little bit of money going with a refurbished option. Gamestop has refurbished Valve Index headsets for just $350 with the full kit at $700.

