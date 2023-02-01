It's all consuming.
Stay Warm With This Lasko Designer Series Space Heater for $54

This indoor use, oscillating space heater looks stylish and is 10% off.

By
Joe Tilleli
Photo: Lasko

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Designer Series Space Heater | $54 | Amazon

The cold months are here. As nice as it sounds to be bundled up in a bunch of blankets, sipping on hot chocolate for warmth, there is a limit. Fend off the frigid air with a space heater. Lasko has a ceramic model for indoor use that has a stylish body to match your home’s aesthetic that works great. It smoothly and quietly oscillates to maximize airflow throughout the room you have it in. Set it between 60°F and 85°F and even set it on a timer from one to seven hours. You’ll also be able to save money and energy by only heating the room you are in instead of the whole house.

