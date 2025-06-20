Logo
Stay Warm In Style With These Winter Apparel Deals on Hats, Scarves, Coats, & More

From insulated jackets and flannel layers to boots, mittens, and scarves, these winter essentials are all on sale right now.

ByJoe Tilleli
From cozy layers and outerwear to warm accessories and weather-ready boots, these winter staples are all on sale right now, making it easier to stay warm without overspending. Whether you’re braving snow, running errands in the cold, or just leaning into peak cozy season, these deals are worth a look.

This roundup covers all the winter essentials: insulated jackets, flannel layers, mittens, scarves, hats, and boots built to handle cold, wind, and wet conditions. These are practical, wearable pieces you’ll reach for all season long—and they’re discounted while winter is still in full swing. If you’ve been waiting to refresh your winter lineup, now’s the time to grab them for less.

Sorel Women’s Out N About IV Class Bootie

These Sorel booties are made for wet, cold days when you still want to look pulled together. They’re waterproof, lightly insulated, and have good grip, making them great for errands, travel, or messy weather. Perfect practical winter boots that don’t feel bulky.

See at Macy's


The EverPuff Winter Coat

Everlane’s EverPuff is a cozy, everyday puffer that’s warm and stylish. It’s filled with recycled down, has a water-resistant shell, and a slightly oversized fit that’s perfect for layering. An easy grab-and-go jacket for cold mornings.

See at Everlane


REI Co-op Campwell Down Mittens

These mittens are simple, warm, and do exactly what you want them to do. The down insulation keeps hands toasty, while the water-resistant shell helps block wind and light moisture. Great for walks, commuting, or casual winter days.

See at REI Co-op


Flint and Tinder Cabin Flannel Overshirt

This flannel overshirt is thick, soft, and feels like something you’ll keep wearing for years. It works just as well on its own as it does layered over a tee or hoodie. A solid cold-weather staple with a laid-back, outdoorsy vibe that comes in a variety of colors and patterns. I personally own the forest maple plaid one and have received too many compliments to count.

See at Huckberry


Sherpa-Lined Quilted Bone Button Western Shirt

Part shirt, part jacket, this one is lined with cozy sherpa to keep the chill out. The Western details and snap buttons give it character, while the quilted build adds warmth. It’s perfect for layering when a full coat feels like too much.

See at Huckberry


Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

This jacket has that classic waxed-canvas look but with a softer, flannel-lined interior for warmth. It’s durable, weather-resistant, and easy to throw on over everyday outfits. A great option for transitional weather and casual wear.

See at Huckberry


Fair Isle Beanie

A classic knit beanie with a timeless Fair Isle pattern that never goes out of style. It’s warm, soft, and easy to pair with just about any winter coat. Simple, cozy, and reliable.

See at Huckberry


Anna-Kaci Women’s Oversized Plaid Blanket Ring Scarf

This oversized plaid scarf's soft fabric and fringe trim make it easy to style, whether you’re bundling up or just adding a cozy layer. Perfect for wrapping up on cold days or tossing over a coat.

See at Target


