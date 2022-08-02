Eufy Summer Sale | Up to 30% Off
Tech experts Eufy are having a Summer Sale with up to 30% off security cameras. Eufy’s HD cameras paired with high-quality audio allow you a peek at who’s at the door before they even ring the bell. Weatherproof and advanced night vision keep the camera quality crystal clear no matter the conditions. Beyond the home security cams, their specialty dog cameras and baby monitors are among the selections. The dog cam can also distribute treats. Nice!
Video Doorbell 2K (Wired) | $100 | Promo: WSCPUIW1NS
With real-time response and two-way audio, respond to your visitors with a sassy “be there in a sec!” Eufy’s AI technology detects humans, so no squirrels, dogs, or other animal visitors will send alerts to your phone.
EufyCam 2 (3-Cam Kit) | $380 | Promo: WSCP3H2UES
Set up a full security system with this three camera kit. Each camera has 365 days worth of charge for advanced year-round surveillance. Beyond Eufy’s advanced human detection, choose detection zones to minimize unwanted alerts.
Eufy Pet Dog Camera D605 | $170 | Promo: WSCP2NVXDG
Obsessed with your pet? Keep an eye on your friend while you’re away with Eufy’s Dog Camera. This camera has advanced motion tracking and two-way audio—just in case you want to say hi. The camera can also toss treats throughout the day to keep your little guy entertained.
SpaceView Baby Monitor | $145 | Promo: WS24T8300
Eufy’s Baby Monitor has a large 5" screen with a super crisp picture. The camera has a swivel lens, controlled remotely on the monitor, so you can view your baby from multiple angles no matter where you are. Eufy’s night vision isn’t just for their outdoor cams: your baby will be totally visible at bedtime too.